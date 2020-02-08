Lee Hyori shows admiration for Yoo Jae Suk's work ethic

Lee Hyori showed admiration for Yoo Jae Suk's work ethic.



On the February 8th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang Soon visited Yoo Jae Suk's ramen shop. The 'Nation's MC' commented after seeing them, "I've had a lot of guests, but these guests are the most difficult for me." Lee Hyori responded, "Whenever you come to Jeju Island, you always eat Hyori's ramen. It's give and take."



When Lee Sang Soon asked Yoo Jae Suk, "Do you ever rest," he replied, "I rest on Sunday if there's no filming. I wasn't able to go on a trip with my family this time around." Hearing Yoo Jae Suk's response, Lee Hyori expressed in admiration, "You're really sacrificing for the citizens. I think you're the kind of person who was born to give viewers laughs and joy without resting."



The 'Nation's MC' said in surprise, "Why are you being warm now? Why are you being like this?"





