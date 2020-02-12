NCT 127 reveal timeline video for 'NeoZone' comeback

NCT 127 revealed a timeline video teaser for their 'NeoZone' comeback.



In the clip above and the animated poster below, fans can see exactly when they can expect NCT 127's teaser images, clips, and more until their second album release date on March 6 KST.



As previously reported, Jungwoo will be rejoining the group after taking a break due to his health, and the NCT subunit's gift song "Dreams Come True" will also be included in the album.



Stay tuned for updates on NCT 127's 'NeoZone'!



