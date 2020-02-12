10

Nam Tae Hyun apologizes to fans for concerning Instagram live

Nam Tae Hyun apologized to fans for his recent concerning Instagram live session.

On February 12, the South Club vocalist posted on social media, "I'm sorry I made you worry for a few days. I realized that it's not the best to do music and have conversations in front of a cliff. I'll do my best, so I don't suffocate and give love and care. I'm always thankful to the people who love and care for me."

As previously reported, Nam Tae Hyun alarmed fans after having an emotional breakdown on Instagram live. His label also made a statement on the issue.

Stay tuned for updates on Nam Tae Hyun. 

Kirsty_Louise 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Absolutely nothing to apologise for, he clearly needed to talk and hopefully this brought him some clarity on what he needs. His fans will always support him, what's important right now is his health.

sehj 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

I hate apologies when someone truly is feeling bad and he is told to hide it. Pushing stuff under the carpet emotionally is potentially dangerous long term to the person.

