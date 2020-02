MAMAMOO's Moon Byul is here to slay in her latest teaser for her upcoming release "Eclipse".

The talented idol rapper is taking the girl crush concept to another level in a powerful teaser that shows off her dance moves and charisma. Moon Byul also shows off her singing as well!

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for more updates until the full release on February 14 at 6 pm KST!