A Pink fans upset after their label mistakenly puts the wrong names on merchandise

A Pink fans are upset at the group's label, Play M, for making a huge error in labeling the group's concert merchandise.

Fans noticed that the members' pictures were labeled with the incorrect names. Eunji's name is written under Na-Eun's picture, Na-Eun's name is written under Hayoung's picture, and Hayoung's name is written under Eunji's picture. 

Although the label fixed the mistake promptly, fans were angered by the mistake. The group is also facing the end of their contracts and many think that the label is paying no attention to them because of this. Fans have also been stating that the label is too busy taking care of its junior artist and neglecting the group. 

A Pink has been holding concerts in January and February and will be performing in Hong Kong come March. 

bartkun2,619 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

To be honest with their popularity, experience and how good they are doing in variety shows I think it will be cool if some big label could contract them and gave them "second" life with proper marketing.

kxk2,024 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

yeah plan m is one of the worst companies out there we been knowin I feel sorry for the girls it’s been more than a year since eung eung and there’s still no plan for new cb it’s sad apink and pandas deserve better

T.O.P
T.O.P deletes all his Instagram posts
2 hours ago   63   27,554
Cherry Bullet
Cherry Bullet announces official fandom name
4 hours ago   5   3,752
