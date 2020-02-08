KARD's B.M is fiercely charismatic in his 'Red Moon' concept video

B.M is the next and last up in KARD's "Red Moon" teaser video.



In the teaser, B.M exudes his usual fierce charisma. "Red Moon" is the title song of KARD's upcoming fourth mini album of the same name that drops on February 10 KST.



Check out B.M's "Red Moon" teaser video above, Jiwoo's here, Somin's here, and J.Seph's here.