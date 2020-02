The Boyz will be revealing their MV earlier than the song release.

The Boyz is coming back with their first full album 'Reveal' with title song of the same name. The song is set to be released on the 10th at 6PM KST, but they've decided to reveal their MV 18 hours earlier at midnight. It'll be a completely different MV and concept from what The Boyz have been showing fans so far.

Are you excited for their comeback?