EXO's Suho runs into love in 'Sedansogu' MV for 'How Are U Bread' OST

EXO's Suho ran into love in the "Sedansogu" music video for the 'How Are U Bread' OST.

The "Sedansogu" MV follows Suho as the genius baker Han Do Woo, who gets himself into a tangled situation after running into love. "Sedansogu" is a bright, uplifting song with acoustic elements about a precious love in a moment in time.

Watch Suho's MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

