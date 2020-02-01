EXO's Suho runs into love in 'Sedansogu' MV for 'How Are U Bread' OST

EXO's Suho ran into love in the "Sedansogu" music video for the 'How Are U Bread' OST.
The "Sedansogu" MV follows Suho as the genius baker Han Do Woo, who gets himself into a tangled situation after running into love. "Sedansogu" is a bright, uplifting song with acoustic elements about a precious love in a moment in time.
Watch Suho's MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
