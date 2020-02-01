Dream Catcher reveal masked 'Mystery Code' for comeback

Dream Catcher have revealed a masked 'Mystery Code' teaser for their comeback.
The girl group released the teaser image below that features a white mask against a dead bush. It also features the mystery code "ZJYLHT," which some fans are interpreting as "SCREAM."
Dream Catcher is expected to make a comeback in February. Stay tuned for updates!
