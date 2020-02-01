6

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Dream Catcher reveal masked 'Mystery Code' for comeback

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have revealed a masked 'Mystery Code' teaser for their comeback.

The girl group released the teaser image below that features a white mask against a dead bush. It also features the mystery code "ZJYLHT," which some fans are interpreting as "SCREAM."

Dream Catcher is expected to make a comeback in February. Stay tuned for updates!

  1. Dream Catcher
  2. MYSTERY CODE
3 692 Share 60% Upvoted

0

Vash_Outlaw329 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Part of me can't wait, but another part of me wishes they would take a break. They just had a comeback at the end of September. Then they went straight into a European tour and a United States tour. There are already too many idols who are dealing with injuries and anxiety from overwork.

Share

0

kapitanschi0 pt 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

I can't wait

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACK6IX
BLACK6IX tease comeback with 'Nice to Meet You'
19 hours ago   10   1,899
HyunA
HyunA stuns in CF for MLB Korea
18 hours ago   7   2,446

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND