Gugudan's Kim Se Jung sings 'All of My Days' for 'Crash Landing on You' MV

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung is the voice behind "All of My Days" for the 'Crash Landing on You' OST.

The MV features the intense and tragic love story between South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) and North Korean army captain Ri Jeong Hyuk (Hyun Bin). "All of My Days" is an emotional ballad about your love for someone affecting all the days of your life.

Watch the "All of My Days" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
  3. CRASH LANDING ON YOU
Carlaaida291 1 day ago
1 day ago

Sejung-ah has such a beautiful voice. I can't wait to listen to her ost,😍

