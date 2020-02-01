Gugudan's Kim Se Jung sings 'All of My Days' for 'Crash Landing on You' MV

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung is the voice behind "All of My Days" for the 'Crash Landing on You' OST.



The MV features the intense and tragic love story between South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) and North Korean army captain Ri Jeong Hyuk (Hyun Bin). "All of My Days" is an emotional ballad about your love for someone affecting all the days of your life.



