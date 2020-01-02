Song Joong Ki to focus on filming for his new film 'Bogota' overseas for approximately 3 months

Actor Song Joong Ki, who recently signed on with new label Hi-Story DNC, will be focussing on work for his new film for the time being.

Various film industry insiders revealed on January 2 that Song Joong Ki will be departing for Bogota, Columbia some time this month. The star will be working with director Kim Sung Jae, actor Lee Hee Jun, actor Kwon Hae Hyo, and more for his new film 'Bogota' - about a group of individuals who choose to immigrate to the foreign land of Columbia in the 1990's.

An insider shared, "Song Joong Ki already visited Bogota once last month for preliminary research. He's very engrossed in preparing for this film." Song Joong Ki will reportedly spend the next 3 months in Bogota while focussing on his next film.

Meanwhile, the actor has already finished up filming for his upcoming blockbuster 'Victory', set to premiere in summer of 2020.



