TREASURE aim to become certified YouTubers in teaser clip for another reality series, 'Treasure Map'!

YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group TREASURE is coming soon with another pre-debut web reality series, 'Treasure Map'!

In this particular web series, the 12 members of TREASURE will be taking on the challenge of producing their very own YouTube content. Fans can look forward to TREASURE delving in all kinds of popular YouTube content, ranging from flying drones, to ASMR videos, mukbang, travel, etc!

'Treasure Map' is set to premiere this January 17 at 12 PM KST, then at 12 PM KST every Fridays afterward. Meanwhile earlier this week, TREASURE hinted at another pre-debut reality series titled 'Treasure Maker Interaction' or 'T.M.I'. 'T.M.I' will focus more on behind-the-scenes moments from Treasure's debut preparations, while 'Treasure Map' aims to bring viewers a more up-close, personal perspective of the boy group members.

Are you looking forward to learning more about TREASURE through 'Treasure Map'?

