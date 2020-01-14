Seungri expected to receive his enlistment summons this week, calling him for duty by next month

On January 15, a representative from the Military Manpower Administration spoke with media outlets to confirm, "Due to the fact that the cause for [Seungri's] enlistment delay has now become resolved, we will proceed with his official summons for service within this week."

Back on January 13, the court dismissed the prosecution's secondary attempt to receive a detainment warrant for Seungri, before his case moved on for judicial trial. As a result, the prosecution branch in charge of Seungri's case is expected to bring their part of the investigation to an end within this week as well.

Seungri's official military enlistment summons will likely call him in for duty by approximately mid-February, to late-February at the latest. After his enlistment, Seungri will participate in his 5-week basic training, before his case is transferred over to the prosecution and court branch within the military.



