Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seungri expected to receive his enlistment summons this week, calling him for duty by next month

On January 15, a representative from the Military Manpower Administration spoke with media outlets to confirm, "Due to the fact that the cause for [Seungri's] enlistment delay has now become resolved, we will proceed with his official summons for service within this week."

Back on January 13, the court dismissed the prosecution's secondary attempt to receive a detainment warrant for Seungri, before his case moved on for judicial trial. As a result, the prosecution branch in charge of Seungri's case is expected to bring their part of the investigation to an end within this week as well. 

Seungri's official military enlistment summons will likely call him in for duty by approximately mid-February, to late-February at the latest. After his enlistment, Seungri will participate in his 5-week basic training, before his case is transferred over to the prosecution and court branch within the military.

6

MENsplaining 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

About freaking time. Actually glad it's going to the military court. This way there is no way netizens can claim he paid his way out of trouble. No one is stupid enough to believe that he has enough money / power to pay off the military. However they do believe that he paid off hundreds of police, investigators and judges so maybe they are dumb enough...

bigmacky356227 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

I am interested to see what the prosecution will do now. I suspect the fear among the prosecution and media is to make the MMA (Military Manpower Association) deal with it as they might not know what the verdict may be from them. I figure the prosecution will proceed to trial with the evidence they have accumulated over the past 8 or so months. A likely route the prosecution could take would be to just drop his charges but by doing so, SR would not be deemed innocent nor guilty since a trial procedure has been excluded. He would be in a state in between where it could go either way (due to level of uncertainty)

I do hope they will come to a decision before his call for military service and that people will be more willing to accept whatever outcome may come from this.

I do see a possibility in the near future for the party of the accused filing complaints on grounds for defamation and libel if it has been proven that his involvement is very limited to what has been portrayed by the media and some reports.

