Liveworks Company's rookie boy group 1Team is coming to greet their American fans, on their 1st ever U.S. tour 'Hello! Just One'!

According to the group's tour schedule announcement below, 1Team will be stopping in a total of 5-cities in early March, starting in Chicago on March 6, followed by New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and wrapping up in Los Angeles on March 15.

Will you be going to see 1Team in a city near your, Team One?