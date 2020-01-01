Younha has revealed a preview of her fifth mini album 'Unstable Mindset'.
Younha's winter-themed album features 5 tracks in all, including the title song "Rain Cloud" and the opening song "Winter Flower" featuring BTS's RM as well as "See You Next Time", "One Day When I Was Twenty", and "26".
'Unstable Mindset' drops on January 6 KST. Listen to the album highlight medley above!
Younha reveals a preview of 5th mini album 'Unstable Mindset'
Younha has revealed a preview of her fifth mini album 'Unstable Mindset'.
