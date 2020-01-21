F.T. Island's Jaejin officially enlists in the military.



On January 21, F.T. Island's label FNC Entertainment confirmed he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service today, and they've now revealed photos from his fan meeting before his enlistment. Jaejin will be undergoing 5 weeks of basic training at the Cherwon Army 3rd Division's recruit training center in Gangwon Province before serving as an active-duty soldier.



Jaejin is the second F.T. Island member to enlist following Hongki in September of last year.



In other news, Jaejin renewed his contract with FNC Entertainment alongside Hongki and Minhwan, while Seunghyun left the group to focus on his acting career.



Stay tuned for updates on Jaejin and F.T. Island!

