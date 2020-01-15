Seventeen finally stop by for an interview with 'Seventeen' magazine!

Seventeen have finally met up with 'Seventeen'!

In light of their ongoing, North American leg of their 2020 world tour 'Ode To You' which kicked off in Newark last week, Seventeen have stopped by 'Seventeen' magazine's studio for an interview game - something fans have been joking about forever!

Before beginning the game of 'Superlatives', Seungkwan couldn't help but point out from the get-go, "Seventeen meets Seventeen!".

Moving on to the actual body of the video, the Seventeen members took time to give one another 'Superlatives' by choosing the "member with the most aegyo", "the biggest flirt", "the messiest", "most likely to embarrass himself", and more! Watch the full clip for yourself above, and stay tuned for the rest of the Seventeen members, next week!