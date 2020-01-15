'Formula E' unveils full promo video for the 'ABB FIA Formula E Championship' starring BTS

The 'ABB FIA Formula E Championship' has finally unveiled the full-length version promo video for their newest endorsement campaign, starring BTS!

The biggest boy band in the world captures fans' hearts worldwide with one of their coolest, sleekest endorsement campaign films to date, showcasing their flawless chemistry next to the impeccable style and design of the 'Formula E' racing car. BTS will be partnering up with 'Formula E' not only to promote the upcoming world race series, but also to promote the use of more sustainable, electric cars on ordinary roads.

Check out the clip above.