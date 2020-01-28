Pentagon have dropped the trailer for their upcoming album.
The trailer reveals a snappy melody along with galactic visualizations before it zooms in on a mysterious explosion in space. Pentagon are returning with their first full album on February 12, which marks their first comeback since "Humph!" in July of last year.
Stay tuned for updates on Pentagon's return! What do you think of the trailer?
Pentagon get galactic in trailer for 1st album
