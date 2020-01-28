Rocket Punch's Sohee & Dahyun pack a 'Red Punch' in teaser images & moving posters

Rocket Punch have revealed their first set of teasers for 'Red Punch'!



The girl group are coming back with their second mini album 'Red Punch' in February, and their first teasers feature members Sohee and Dahyun in all red in teaser images and moving posters. Fans can expect more teasers until January 31 KST, jacket making-of films on February 1-2, an MV teaser on February 4, and the release of 'Red Punch' on February 10.



What do you think of Rocket Punch's 'Red Punch' concept?