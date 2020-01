(G)I-DLE have revealed the schedule for their 2020 world tour, 'I-LAND - WHO AM I'.



The Cube Entertainment girl group are starting their world tour this year in Bangkok on April 4 KST and wrapping everything up in Seoul. Though the final tour dates in Seoul are not yet revealed, (G)I-DLE will be finishing up their second to last stop in Tokyo in July.



Check out (G)I-DLE's 'I-LAND - WHO AM I' world tour schedule below!