94

23

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances on January 10th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, Hee made a comeback with "Carry On", ENOi returned with "Cheeky", MCND return with "Top Gang", ANS came back with "Say My Name", ATEEZ made a comeback with "Answer", VERIVERY returned with "Lay Back", SF9 came back with "Good Guy", and Dream Note made their comeback with "Wish".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet and IU were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Blueming", but it was Red Velvet's "Psycho" that took the win. Congratuations to Red Velvet!

Performances posted by KBS also include PRISMFishingirls2Z, and TST.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Hee


==

COMEBACK: ENOi



==

COMEBACK: MCND


==

COMEBACK: ANS


==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ


==

COMEBACK: VERIVERY


==

COMEBACK: SF9


==

COMEBACK: Dream Note


===

PRISM


==

Fishingirls


==

2Z


==

TST


===

  1. Red Velvet
  2. MUSIC BANK
8 8,482 Share 80% Upvoted

7

northstars-16 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Praying for Wendy every day.

Share

1 more reply

4

jhopes-shadow1,674 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Win deserved!

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Baby V.O.X
Did New Kpop Fans ever hear of BABY VOX?
22 hours ago   12   2,754

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND