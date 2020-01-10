Red Velvet win #1 + Performances on January 10th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, Hee made a comeback with "Carry On", ENOi returned with "Cheeky", MCND return with "Top Gang", ANS came back with "Say My Name", ATEEZ made a comeback with "Answer", VERIVERY returned with "Lay Back", SF9 came back with "Good Guy", and Dream Note made their comeback with "Wish".



As for the nominees, Red Velvet and IU were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Blueming", but it was Red Velvet's "Psycho" that took the win. Congratuations to Red Velvet!

Performances posted by KBS also include PRISM, Fishingirls, 2Z, and TST.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Hee







COMEBACK: ENOi









COMEBACK: MCND







COMEBACK: ANS







COMEBACK: ATEEZ







COMEBACK: VERIVERY







COMEBACK: SF9







COMEBACK: Dream Note







PRISM







Fishingirls







2Z







TST







