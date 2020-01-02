5

5

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Listen to the highlight medley of B.O.Y's 1st mini album, 'Phase One: You'

AKP STAFF

Upcoming duo B.O.Y has dropped a highlight medley of their 1st mini album 'Phase One: You', with approximately 3 days left until their full album release. 

B.O.Y's 1st mini album contains a total of 5 tracks including double titles "My Angel" and "Clock Hand", as well as "Got Your Back", "Starlight", and "Lighthouse". You can tell in the highlight medley above that the album will be full of various genres, from the dance pop title song "My Angel" to the ballad title "Clock Hand", plus more. 

Meanwhile, B.O.Y successfully held their debut stage on the January 2 broadcast of Mnet's 'M! Countdown', ahead of their full mini album release on January 7 at 12 PM KST. 

  1. B.O.Y
0 310 Share 50% Upvoted
Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki signs with new startup label
4 hours ago   3   16,190
Big Bang, Epik High
Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!
3 hours ago   73   69,411
Big Bang, Epik High
Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!
3 hours ago   73   69,411

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND