Park Bo Young waves off dating rumors with veteran actor Kim Hee Won

Actress Park Bo Young (31) and veteran actor Kim Hee Won (52) have become wrapped up in dating rumors, after photos of the two stars eating together at a cafe surfaced online and spread across various online communities.

In response to the dating rumors, Park Bo Young personally took to her official fan cafe on January 3 to write a lengthy message to fans, waving the rumors off.

She said, "Wow, a dating scandal. I guess I'm all grown up now, experiencing dating scandals and all. [The rumors] are not true. I've been close with Hee Won sunbaenim since 'Hot Young Bloods' and 'Collective Invention', and setting aside age differences, we are good friends and sunbae-hoobaes. It's true that I go out to eat or to tea with Hee Won sunbae often. When we went to eat crabs, there were three of us, me and Hee Won sunbae with the director of 'Collective Invention'. I don't have a management company right now so it's difficult for me to issue an official refutal, but I still want to clarify through this fan cafe post."

Finally, Park Bo Young asked netizens to kindly delete any CCTV footage of her at a cafe with Kim Hee Won due to privacy matters, and warned that any who chose to take rumors out of hand would be facing legal action.

