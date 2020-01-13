Jaejoong reveals first audio teaser for his second mini-album

Jaejoong has revealed an audio teaser for his second mini-album 'aeyo'.
The mini-album contains emotional slow to mid-tempo ballads that show off Jaejoong's emotional vocals.
Check out the teaser above! Are you excited about Jaejoong's comeback?
Finally the wait is over and we'll get the album of the year today!!!!
Those vocals coming from heaven😍
