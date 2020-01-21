0

A.C.E reveal their cover of 'In My Blood' by Shawn Mendes

A.C.E have revealed their cover of "In My Bloodby Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.

A.C.E have been performing their cover of the 2018 track for fans at concerts, and they've now revealed an official video. They're also giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their cover video.

Watch A.C.E's "In My Blood" cover and making-of as well as the original by Shawn Mendes below!

