EXO's Baekhyun sings 'I'm Loving You' for 'Dr. Romantic' OST

EXO's Baekhyun has dropped "I'm Loving You" for the 'Dr. Romantic' season 2 OST.



"I'm Loving You" is the first from the OST to be released, and it's a gentle ballad with piano and acoustic guitar elements. The song is about staying by someone's side and looking out for them.



Listen to Baekhyun's "I'm Loving You" above! Did you watch the premiere of 'Dr. Romantic' season 2?



