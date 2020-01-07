44

Posted by germainej

EXO's Baekhyun sings 'I'm Loving You' for 'Dr. Romantic' OST

EXO's Baekhyun has dropped "I'm Loving You" for the 'Dr. Romantic' season 2 OST.

"I'm Loving You" is the first from the OST to be released, and it's a gentle ballad with piano and acoustic guitar elements. The song is about staying by someone's side and looking out for them.

Listen to Baekhyun's "I'm Loving You" above! Did you watch the premiere of 'Dr. Romantic' season 2? 

seventeenaoty
16 hours ago

I expected it to be great but it exceeds my expectations

It seems like Baekhyun keeps getting better at singing all the time which seems impossible since he's always been so good

I love love love love love love love love love love love Byun Baekhyun

DG2523
20 hours ago

It's beautiful song. Baekhyun's voice really fits.

