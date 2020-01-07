34

Kim Soo Hyun to make cameo appearance in drama 'Crash Landing on You'

Kim Soo Hyun will be making a cameo appearance in the drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

On January 7, the actor's label Gold Medalist told media outlets, "Kim Soo Hyun has confirmed his cameo in 'Crash Landing on You'." It was previously reported Kim Soo Hyun was discussing a special appearance on the tvN drama because of his connection to screenwriter Park Ji Eun, who was behind SBS's 'My Love From the Star' and KBS's 'Producer'. 

In other news, Kim Soo Hyun recently signed with Gold Medalist after leaving KeyEast. He's also in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'I'm a Psycho but It's Okay'.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Soo Hyun! 

🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟

Can't wait for this! Will he appear as Kwang Beom older brother? 😆 they really look alike.

