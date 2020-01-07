CJ ENM responds to Momoland Daisy's claims 'Finding Momoland' was rigged

CJ ENM has responded to Momoland Daisy's claims that Mnet's 'Finding Momoland' was rigged.



As previously reported, Daisy alleged the survival show was rigged from the start, and she further stated the members were told to "share in paying for the production costs." Momoland's label MLD Entertainment denied the accusations about rigging the show, but confirmed the girl group members signed a contract stating they would be responsible for part of the show's production costs, which their parents also agreed to.



'Finding Momoland' was broadcast on Mnet, and the network's parent company CJ ENM stated they were not involved in the production of the show. CJ ENM stated, "'Finding Momoland' was not produced by us, and it was only outsourced to us by the agency. In the case of an audition or survival program made by an agency, we don't know anything about the selection or debut of members or the production cost."



However, KBS has reported that Mnet's main producer was involved in the press conference for 'Finding Momoland' and was personally involved in the set design for the show's performances.



MLD Entertainment has also announced plans to take legal action against Daisy.



In other news, Daisy has not promoted with Momoland since February of 2019, and she's currently in the process of terminating her contract with MLD Entertainment.