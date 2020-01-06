ENOi's J-Kid looks dashing with red hair in video teaser for 'RED IN THE APPLE'

ENOi's J-Kid looks dashing with red hair in their latest music video teaser for "Red in the Apple"!
In the MV teaser, J-Kid transforms into a computer scientist as he fiddle around with his computer.
The rookie boy group will be making their comeback with their 1st mini album 'Red in the Apple' on January 12 KST.
