MOMOLAND’s Nayun will be absent from the group’s promotions as she is deeply saddened by the passing of her maternal grandmother.

Upon receiving the news, Nayun was reportedly saddened, but she is currently coping it with her family.

Nayun’s group MOMOLAND recently made their comeback with “THUMBS UP” and has been appearing on various music shows to promoted it. However, due to the passing of her grandmother, she will be suspending her schedules until further notice.