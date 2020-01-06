Former X1 member Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon release video messages for ONE-IT

On January 6, MBK released former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and NamDo Hyon’s video messages to ONE-IT.

The video messages are captioned:

“Lee Han Gyul,

to ONE-IT.”

“Nam Do Hyon,

to ONE-IT.”

Both members start off the video with apologizing to the fans for the shocking news.

Han Gyul talked about his time on the idol survival program “PRODUCE X 101”, “During my time on the program, I learnt a lot, gathered a lot of experience, met a lot of great people, and was really happy. I will also never forget the love that all of you have given me.”

Do Hyon talked about how he will never forget about the experience he has gained and happy times he had during their promotion.

The both conclude their video messages by thanking ONE-IT and all the Swing Entertainment staff for their hard work. They also mentioned that they will work hard in order to meet everyone again soon.