Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former X1 member Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon release video messages for ONE-IT

AKP STAFF

On January 6, MBK released former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and NamDo Hyon’s video messages to ONE-IT.

The video messages are captioned:

Lee Han Gyul,

to ONE-IT.

이한결 원잇에게

Nam Do Hyon,

to ONE-IT.”

남도현 원잇에게

Both members start off the video with apologizing to the fans for the shocking news.

Han Gyul talked about his time on the idol survival program “PRODUCE X 101”, “During my time on the program, I learnt a lot, gathered a lot of experience, met a lot of great people, and was really happy. I will also never forget the love that all of you have given me.”

Do Hyon talked about how he will never forget about the experience he has gained and happy times he had during their promotion.

The both conclude their video messages by thanking ONE-IT and all the Swing Entertainment staff for their hard work. They also mentioned that they will work hard in order to meet everyone again soon.

2

kxk1,817 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

It’s disrespectful to make them apologise! it’s not their fault ...It’s a total violation of their emotional well-being hangyul is visibly upset here...I’m so sorry boys that this shit happened I will try my best to support you all individually 💔

0

Secretninja3122,529 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

I really hope MBK has SOMETHING planned for them or they should get out ASAP. Hangyul was part of their predebut group IM and they released 1 song back in 2017. But it seems like debut plans for that group have been canceled since we haven't heard anything from them in a long time. Plus MBK hasn't exactly been known to be a good at managing their groups over the years...

