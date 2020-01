BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé are all ready for spring!

In their latest CF for sportswear brand 'Adidas', the BLACKPINK girls lace up their 'Adidas Nizza' sneakers for a heart-fluttering, up-close date with the camera. The girls also demonstrate just how perfect the 'Adidas Nizza' sneakers can be for a sunny day outdoors in the lush, green grass.

Watch BLACKPINK x 'Adidas Nizza' above!