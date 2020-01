On January 23, AB6IX's label Brand New Music confirmed that the group will be releasing a special album, some time in mid-February.

The upcoming album will be made up of the AB6IX members' solo tracks, previously performed for the first time ever during AB6IX's 1st solo concert in Seoul back in November. The album will serve as a special gift to fans ahead of AB6IX's 1st world tour, '6IXENSE'

Will you be seeing AB6IX in a city near you for their 2020 world tour?