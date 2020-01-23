Here's part 2 of Seventeen's visit and interview with 'Seventeen' magazine!

Here's what you've been waiting for Carats - Seventeen meet 'Seventeen' Part 2!

In part 2, Seventeen members Joshua, Junghan, Wonwoo, The8, DK, and Dino continue the game of 'Superlatives' played in part 1 by their fellow members Vernon, Hoshi, Mingyu, Jun, Woozi, and Seungkwan last week. In fact, the members answer many of the same questions including "Who has the most aegyo?", "Who is the messiest?", "Who is the biggest flirt?", "Who is most likely to prank the other members?", and more!

Watch above to find out what kind of hilarious prank Junghan played on Joshua when the idol first came to Korea as a trainee, and so much more!