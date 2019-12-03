U-KISS's Jun gives a talking preview of his solo debut album 'Gallery'

U-KISS's maknae Jun sat down to share a talking preview of his upcoming 1st solo single album 'Gallery', just one more day ahead of its full release!

In the talking preview clip, Jun casually discusses each of the tracks from his solo debut single album including his title track "Curious About U", "Mirror", and "Tell". He described "Curious About U" as a bright and youthful, energetic track to answer the pleas of various fans who wanted to see a more vibrant side of him. He described "Mirror" as a reflection of some of his inner struggles in the past, and "Tell" as a quiet, sentimental track for early mornings or while spending time alone. At the end of the clip, Jun even sings a brief snippet of each of his tracks, live.

You can look forward to Jun's solo debut single album 'Gallery', dropping on December 5!