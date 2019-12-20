Mind U reveal heartbreaking story in 'Wrong Number' MV

Mind U have revealed the heartbreaking story in their "Wrong Number" music video.
The MV starts out with a couple going their separate ways and includes scenes of their past romance. "Wrong Number" is an orchestral ballad about calling someone from your past late at night to see if they're missing you too.
Watch Mind U's "Wrong Number" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song below.
