Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen's Junghan to take hiatus due to health issues



Seventeen's Junghan will be taking a hiatus due to health issues.

On December 20, Pledis Entertainment revealed Junghan would be temporarily halting activities due to his health. The label explained, "Junghan recently visited the hospital with symptoms of dizziness, and after a medical examination, he was advised to minimize his schedule with adequate rest. Based on this, we had a serious conversation with Junghan and decided to temporarily halt all of his activities until late December."

Pledis added, "Junghan is currently resting, and we'll do our best to give our full support for everything he needs for his treatment and full recovery... We once again apologize to fans for causing concern, and we ask there to not be any speculation or misunderstandings about Junghan's health and schedule."

Stay tuned for updates on Junghan and his hiatus. 

2

badvolkan91329 pts 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

It's great how open and honest Pledis deals with these things. First S.coups with anxiety, now Jeonghan. I hope they willl recover and take their time. Get well soon.

0

advern_joy187 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

he must be extremely exausted because of the year end events.. take a good rest..

