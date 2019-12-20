Seventeen's Junghan to take hiatus due to health issues

Seventeen's Junghan will be taking a hiatus due to health issues.



On December 20, Pledis Entertainment revealed Junghan would be temporarily halting activities due to his health. The label explained, "Junghan recently visited the hospital with symptoms of dizziness, and after a medical examination, he was advised to minimize his schedule with adequate rest. Based on this, we had a serious conversation with Junghan and decided to temporarily halt all of his activities until late December."



Pledis added, "Junghan is currently resting, and we'll do our best to give our full support for everything he needs for his treatment and full recovery... We once again apologize to fans for causing concern, and we ask there to not be any speculation or misunderstandings about Junghan's health and schedule."



Stay tuned for updates on Junghan and his hiatus.

