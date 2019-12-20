Tiffany Young reveals 'The Playlist of Her Life' for 'Teen Vogue'

Tiffany Young revealed 'The Playlist of Her Life' for 'Teen Vogue' magazine.



The Girls' Generation member featured on 'Teen Vogue's 'The Playlist of My Life' segment, where artists share the songs that impact their lives the most. Tiffany Young lists legendary artists like Madonna, Elton John, and Prince as well as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, citing inspirations like her mom and her recent 'Magnetic Moon' concert.



Find out why Tiffany Young chose the above tracks as 'The Playlist of Her Life' above!