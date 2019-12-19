Kim Jong Kook & Seo Jang Hoon at a loss for words after experiencing Oh My Girl Binnie's 'talent' for finger catapults

Oh My Girl members Hyojung, YooA, Seunghee, and Binnie appeared as guests on the December 19 broadcast of JTBC's '5 Bros', where Binnie got to showcase her "talents" in smacking people in the forehead with 'finger catapults'!

Kim Jong Kook was chosen as the "lucky" person to experience Binnie's power firsthand, and he coolly reacted by stating, "I don't really feel pain much. So It's fine. I'm never ticklish, and I'm strong against pain." However, Seo Jang Hoon quickly denied this with, "He's lying."

Whatever the case, Binnie wasted no time as she positioned her hand in front of Kim Jong Kook's face, aiming her middle finger and smacking the singer straight on! Immediately after being hit, Kim Jong Kook himself jumped in shock, while his fellow cast members couldn't hide their awestruck expressions.

After catching his bearings, Kim Jong Kook took Binnie's hand and commented, "Wow... this one... she's a talent!" Kim Jong Kook further added on that Binnie not only struck a powerful first blow, but she followed up by shoving her hand into his nose for a double move.

Seo Jang Hoon was next up to "experience" Binnie's talents, and he also agreed with Kim Jong Kook by leaving his review, saying, "She hits first, and then shoves one more time." Check out the clip for yourself above!