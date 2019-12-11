16

BLACKPINK Jennie's 'SOLO' becomes the most viewed MV by any K-Pop female soloist, surpassing 400 million views

On December 12, YG Entertainment officially celebrated a special milestone for BLACKPINK Jennie's solo debut MV, "SOLO"!

As of December 12 at approximately 7 AM KST, Jennie's "SOLO" MV has surpassed 400 million YouTube views - the highest view count ever for any K-Pop female soloist! Released back in November of 2018, BLACKPINK Jennie's debut single "SOLO" topped iTunes singles charts in a total of 40 countries shortly after release. 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be gearing up for a long-awaited comeback some time in early 2020. Congratulations, Jennie!

For the longest time I thought the refrain to that song was "Bitch, I'm a solo."

It would be more impressive if YouTube YG wasn't paying for her views.


