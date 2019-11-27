TXT's Yeonjun takes a trick shot in 'Angel or Devil' teaser video

TXT's Yeonjun took a trick shot in an "Angel or Devil" teaser video!



In the teaser, Yeonjun manages to land a bunch of different items into a cup from far away, but then it's revealed he was being a trickster all along. "Angel or Devil" is a track on TXT's recent album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic', which featured "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" as the title song, and it looks like fans can expect a music video.



Stay tuned for more from TXT, and watch Beomgyu's teaser video here if you missed it.