Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

TXT's Yeonjun takes a trick shot in 'Angel or Devil' teaser video

AKP STAFF

TXT's Yeonjun took a trick shot in an "Angel or Devil" teaser video!

In the teaser, Yeonjun manages to land a bunch of different items into a cup from far away, but then it's revealed he was being a trickster all along. "Angel or Devil" is a track on TXT's recent album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic', which featured "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" as the title song, and it looks like fans can expect a music video.

Stay tuned for more from TXT, and watch Beomgyu's teaser video here if you missed it.

