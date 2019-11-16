TXT's Hueningkai screams in red in 'Magic Island' teaser clip

TXT's Hueningkai screamed in red in a teaser clip for 'Magic Island'!



Different than the previous members' teasers, the dramatic teaser clip features Hueningkai as he seems to be fighting off something. As previously reported, the 'Magic Island' clip teases TXT's full album 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC', which centers around a magical forest on an island.



Check out Hueningkai's teaser above, Soobin's teaser, and Yeonjun and Beomgyu's teasers here if you missed it.



