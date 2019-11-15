TXT's Soobin covers his ears in 'Magic Island' teaser clip

TXT's Soobin has revealed a teaser clip for 'Magic Island'.



In the teaser clip, Soobin sits alone next to the glow of a bonfire and covers his ears. The 'Magic Island' clip teases TXT's full album 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC', which centers around a magical forest on an island.



Check out Soobin's teaser above and Yeonjun and Beomgyu's teasers here if you missed it.



