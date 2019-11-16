IU wins #1 on November 16th 'Show! Music Core'!

IU took the #1 trophy on the November 16th episode of 'Show! Music Core'!



On this episode, IU took her first win for "Love Poem". IU's "Love Poem" was up against AKMU's "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love" and Taeyeon's "Spark". AKMU came in third with 5,070 points, Taeyeon came in second with 6,332, and IU took the win with 8,830 points. Congrats to IU!



Check out the performances posted by MBC below.



