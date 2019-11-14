TXT's Yeonjun looks over his shoulder in 'Magic Island' teaser clip

TXT have revealed their 'Magic Island' teaser clip featuring Yeonjun.



In the teaser, Yeonjun sits with TXT around a campfire and looks over his shoulder when he notices someone creeping up on him. The 'Magic Island' clip teases TXT's full album 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC', which centers around a magical forest on an island.



Watch Yeonjun's 'Magic Island' teaser above and Beomgyu's teaser below if you missed it.