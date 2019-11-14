39

16

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

TXT's Yeonjun looks over his shoulder in 'Magic Island' teaser clip

AKP STAFF

TXT have revealed their 'Magic Island' teaser clip featuring Yeonjun.

In the teaser, Yeonjun sits with TXT around a campfire and looks over his shoulder when he notices someone creeping up on him. The 'Magic Island' clip teases TXT's full album 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC', which centers around a magical forest on an island.

Watch Yeonjun's 'Magic Island' teaser above and Beomgyu's teaser below if you missed it.

  1. TXT
  2. MAGIC ISLAND
  3. YEONJUN
  4. BEOMGYU
0

giu89113 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I really love this "magic" concept!

