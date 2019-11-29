2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Stray Kids feel the 'Wind' in 2nd 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' trailer

Stray Kids have dropped their second trailer for 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER'!

In the trailer, the Stray Kids members appear to be lost in a field, and it ends with the message "Wind". The group's new mini-album 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9, but they've already dropped music videos for their pre-release tracks "Astronaut" and "Double Knot".

Watch Stray Kids' first trailer here if you missed it and their latest one above!

