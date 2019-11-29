Stray Kids have dropped their second trailer for 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER'!



In the trailer, the Stray Kids members appear to be lost in a field, and it ends with the message "Wind". The group's new mini-album 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9, but they've already dropped music videos for their pre-release tracks "Astronaut" and "Double Knot".



Watch Stray Kids' first trailer here if you missed it and their latest one above!