Stray Kids have dropped their second trailer for 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER'!
In the trailer, the Stray Kids members appear to be lost in a field, and it ends with the message "Wind". The group's new mini-album 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9, but they've already dropped music videos for their pre-release tracks "Astronaut" and "Double Knot".
Watch Stray Kids' first trailer here if you missed it and their latest one above!
