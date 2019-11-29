4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

'Entertainment Weekly' comes to an end after 36 years

AKP STAFF

KBS'Entertainment Weekly' has come to an end.

On the November 29th final episode, 10-year host Shin Hyun Joon expressed, "I feel very strange. To be honest, today is the last episode with you all. I'm saddened...Thank you for giving us good and beautiful memories. I really thank you. I was only absent once due to rhinitis surgery."

He continued, "'Entertainment Weekly' is disappearing into history, but it won't disappear from our memories. Thank you once again to the viewers who've loved and cared for us until now."

'Entertainment Weekly', which premiered in 1984, is known as South Korea's very first entertainment news program.

NgohiongPuso335 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Woah!! I did not see this coming... what the heck!??

