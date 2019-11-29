1

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung reveals artsy teaser image for collaboration with Dingo music project 'Tunnel'

AKP STAFF

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung has revealed an artsy teaser image for her collaboration with Dingo music project 'Tunnel'.

Following the first water color teaser image of a woman in front of the sea, the latest teaser features a woman standing in front of a forest clearing under the stars. As previously reported, Kim Se Jung has collaborated with Dingo music project for a special solo track.

Kim Se Jung's "Tunnel" drops on December 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates.

  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
  3. DINGO
  4. TUNNEL
0 202 Share 50% Upvoted
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Bolbbalgan4, BTS, IU, MC Mong
The only 2019 songs with Perfect-All-Kills
3 hours ago   5   6,207
misc.
'Melon Music Awards 2019' unveils final lineup!
6 hours ago   65   30,697
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
12 hours ago   94   12,872

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND