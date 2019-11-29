Gugudan's Kim Se Jung has revealed an artsy teaser image for her collaboration with Dingo music project 'Tunnel'.
Following the first water color teaser image of a woman in front of the sea, the latest teaser features a woman standing in front of a forest clearing under the stars. As previously reported, Kim Se Jung has collaborated with Dingo music project for a special solo track.
Kim Se Jung's "Tunnel" drops on December 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates.
Gugudan's Kim Se Jung reveals artsy teaser image for collaboration with Dingo music project 'Tunnel'
