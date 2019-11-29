Gugudan's Kim Se Jung reveals artsy teaser image for collaboration with Dingo music project 'Tunnel'

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung has revealed an artsy teaser image for her collaboration with Dingo music project 'Tunnel'.



Following the first water color teaser image of a woman in front of the sea, the latest teaser features a woman standing in front of a forest clearing under the stars. As previously reported, Kim Se Jung has collaborated with Dingo music project for a special solo track.



Kim Se Jung's "Tunnel" drops on December 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates.



