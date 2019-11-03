Riot Games drops teaser CF for 'League of Legends World Championship Finals' opening ceremony featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon is heading back to the 'League of Legends' world championship finals' opening ceremony this year!

Riot Games just released a new teaser commercial for the event, which is set to be held on November 10 at 9 PM KST. In the video, each artist scheduled to appear, including Soyeon, is named.

Soyeon will be joining Becky G, Keke Palmer, DUCKWRTH, and Thutmose as the voices behind digital hip-hop unit 'True Damage,' comprised of 'League of Legends' champions Qiyana, Senna, Akali, Ekko, and Yasuo. 'True Damage' was created to help promote new skins designed by Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere.



Stay tuned for the performance, which will be streamed live on the official 'League of Legends' site!



